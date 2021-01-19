Schools reopen for class 10, 12 students after nine months in Chennai, Madurai

Students of class 10 and 12 in Chennai and Madurai finally went back to regular classes for the first time since Covid-19 forced the schools to shut down in March 2020.

The school administration said that all the safety protocols were followed to welcome the students.

"I'm happy that schools have reopened after nine months. School administration took all precautionary measures," a student who came to attend the first day of school told ANI.

The students who attended the schools said that 50% of their syllabus has been completed through online classes.

"Half of our syllabus was covered during the online classes. I'm happy to see my friends after so long but we have to maintain social distance," a student said.

In the wake of the reopening of schools, a delegation of educational officials had on Monday paid an inspection visit to Tiruchirapalli schools to check their preparedness against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had announced the date of reopening of schools earlier last week. He had said that each classroom shall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils.

"The move is considering the interests of students (who are slated to sit for public examinations due during March- April) and they shall be provided immunity-boosting vitamin and zinc tablets," he said.

According to the CM, parents of the pupils were asked consulted about the move between 6 January and 8 January. Most of them gave their concurrence to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12.

"I appeal to parents, teachers and students to extend their full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimed at the welfare of students and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

