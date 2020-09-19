The schools in the country are set to open their gates for students from Monday, after a gap of over five months. Under Unlock 4 , the central government has permitted the states to reopen schools from September 21. However, the states have the authority to decide whether they want to resume schools from September 21 or not. Citing the high number of coronavirus cases, many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal have announced not to resume classes from Monday.

Few states like Assam, Karnataka are opening schools from next week. According to the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the ministry of home and family affairs, the schools are allowed to open with 50% teaching and non-teaching stuff. Students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to go to school — strictly on voluntary basis. Students will have to get a consent slip from their parents to visit the schools from Monday. However, the students and teachers who live in the containment zones, are not allowed to attend schools from next week. All the coronavirus preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, covering face with a mask or cover, washing or santising hands need to be strictly followed. Thermal scanners for screening the body temperature of students and teachers are mandatory at the school entrance. Schools have been advised to arrange different entry and exit gates if feasible. The ministry has stated that schools must ensure the virtual classes continue through the period.

Here are the states that are opening schools

The Assam government earlier said that classes will resume for students between class 9 and 12 from Monday, The government will review the situation after 15 days. The Haryana government said that students can visit their schools if they need guidance but schools will remain closed. Schools will reopen from Monday in Himachal Pradesh. The Karnataka government also agreed to reopen schools partially from next week. Only senior students can come to schools if they need guidance. In Chandigarh, the schools will partially resume from Monday. Only 15 students are allowed to sit in a classroom. The students will be allowed to come in batches of two hours each, with a gap of one and a half hour in between to sanitise the classes.

The Delhi government earlier announced that the schools in the capital will remain closed till October 5. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, West Bengal earlier announced that will not resume classes from next week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via