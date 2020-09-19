Few states like Assam, Karnataka are opening schools from next week. According to the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the ministry of home and family affairs, the schools are allowed to open with 50% teaching and non-teaching stuff. Students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to go to school — strictly on voluntary basis. Students will have to get a consent slip from their parents to visit the schools from Monday. However, the students and teachers who live in the containment zones, are not allowed to attend schools from next week. All the coronavirus preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, covering face with a mask or cover, washing or santising hands need to be strictly followed. Thermal scanners for screening the body temperature of students and teachers are mandatory at the school entrance. Schools have been advised to arrange different entry and exit gates if feasible. The ministry has stated that schools must ensure the virtual classes continue through the period.