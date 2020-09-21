Schools reopen from today: Check state-wise list, rules, guidelines

After a gap of nearly six months, the schools in the country are set to reopen partially from today. The coronavirus pandemic forced authorities to shut educational institutes across the country to contain the spread of the deadly disease which has so far infected 54,00,620 people, according to the Union Health Ministry data. As part of Unlock 4, the Centre had allowed the partial reopening of schools and said that students of Classes 9 and 12 can return purely on a voluntary basis.

Here’s what states have decided on reopening of schools

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government ruled out shift-based classes when schools reopen across the state and said all the classes would start functioning simultaneously. Hinting that there will not be any phased reopening, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan said schools across Tamil Nadu will open simultaneously once the pandemic situation is brought under control. "All classes will start functioning simultaneously when schools reopen in the state. There will not be classes in shift, as all the schools have adequate infrastructure," he said as reported by news agency PTI

Goa

The decision regarding reopening of schools, especially for class X and XII will be taken only after October 2, in consultation with experts and considering the pandemic situation, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said as reported by PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir

All government-run and private schools across Jammu region will reopen partially for higher classes from today. The attendance of the students would be voluntary and based on the consent of their parents. “We are partially reopening the schools outside containment zones for the students of 9th to 12th classes from tomorrow (Monday) with terms and conditions in accordance with the guidelines of the government," Director School Education, Jammu zone, Anuradha Gupta told PTI.

Only 50 per cent teachers would attend their duties as per the prepared roster, while the students of Classes 9 to 12 can attend their classes only after a written consent from their parents or guardian.

Punjab

The Punjab government has allowed the opening of higher education institutions from today for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed in the states. Students of 9 to 12 classes will be allowed to visit schools with written consent from parents in Punjab.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down. However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it said.

Nagaland

Schools in Nagaland will partially reopen from today for students of Class 9 to 12, on a "voluntary basis", to seek academic guidance. In an order Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff, residing outside containment zones, may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

Delhi

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the rising number of the cases, the Delhi government has said. It had said earlier that it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers. But now the government has made it clear that there will be no partial reopening of the schools — not for any student.

“All government and private schools will remain closed for all students until October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. School principals are authorised to call “staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from Classes 9 to 12 from today. The decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. These schools will be opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers. For this, a written consent of the parents or guardians of students is mandatory.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided against reopening schools from September 21 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said. The state government took the decision "in the interest of students" during a cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the education minister said.

Uttarakhand

Schools will remain closed, and will not reopen from today after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Director of Secondary Education.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that school and colleges in the state will not resume today. The decision was taken by the officials of the Department of Secondary Education. The officials said that in view of the increasing number of novel coronavirus infections in the state, it is not possible to open schools.

Assam

High and higher secondary schools in Assam are set to reopen from today and will have to follow SOPs issued by the secondary education department to maintain social distancing norms and other precautionary measures against the viral outbreak. From today, classes will resume for students of Class 9 and 12.

Haryana

The Directorate of School Education has directed all district education officers to ensure that SOPs are in place for the partial reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from today. In a letter, the department has asked all district education officers to ensure that the teachers get a Covid-19 test and download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Attendance is not compulsory and students can go on a voluntary basis to clear any doubts related to their course.

Union Health Ministry guidelines for teaching activities in classrooms from today

The Union Health Ministry had on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 for taking guidance from their teachers on a voluntary basis.

The SOP follows Unlock 4 guidelines of Home Ministry which came into effect from September 1.

It stated that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.









