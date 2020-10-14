Schools reopen from tomorrow: What states have decided

Schools outside containment zones will reopen with strict Covid-19 norms in place from tomorrow. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had released a detailed guidelines for reopening schools and colleges in the country in a graded manner, starting from October 15. starting from 15 October. The states have the authority to decide whether they want to resume schools or not. While many states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, have decided not to reopen schools, others like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have announced reopening of schools.

While schools had reopened partially, on voluntary basis for Class 9-12 on September 21 during Unlock 4.

Here is what states have decided on reopening of schools:

Delhi

Delhi government has decided to maintain the status quo on schools' closure till October 31 following which a review of the situation will be done.

Punjab

Punjab government has issued fresh guidelines for the opening of schools from October 15 onwards. According to the fresh notification issued by the Punjab government, only classes 9 to 12 will be allowed initially and not more than 20 students per section will be allowed.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that schools outside containment zones will reopen from October 19 for students of classes 9 to 12.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has said it is in no hurry to reopen schools and will take a call on the issue after evaluating all aspects.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has said schools in the state will continue to remain closed till further orders in view of the pandemic.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has said it will assess the COVID-19 situation post-Diwali and till then schools will continue to remain closed. "Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali is over. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation before taking any decision," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has also said it is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided not to resume normal classes till November 2.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said a decision on reopening of schools will be taken only after mid-November.

Guidelines for opening of schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions

1) For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions:

2) Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

3) Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

4) Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

5) Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

6) States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

7) Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

8) Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

10) However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from 15th October, 2020, as under:

-For Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions, the Head of Institution will satisfy herself/ himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works.

-For all other Higher Education Institutions e.g. State Universities, Private Universities etc., they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D) and postgraduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective State/UT Governments.

