Schools in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were reopened on Monday after 19 months of closure due to Covid pandemic. Several schools in Delhi reopened with 50% seating capacity. However, majority of private schools have deferred the reopening to post Diwali.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in East Delhi's Vinod Nagar and interacted with students. "Met this special doctor today in a school class room. Full body check up, injection, medicine prescription, and instructions to 'avoid icecream'...God... I was missing this...," Sisodia tweeted while sharing a few pictures showing the student examining him using a toy stethoscope.

As the Covid cases declined in the city, the Delhi government announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1. However, this is the first time after March 2020 that schools in Delhi are reopening for classes upto 8.

Kerala too has opened its schools classes from 1 to 7, 10 and 12. For students in standards 8, 9 and 11, offline classes will start on November 15. News agency PTI reported that school authorities welcomed children with gift packets which included books, pen, sanitisers, masks and balloons. Even teachers were excited as they could take a break from the online classes and physically talk to children and get feedback.

"Online classes have their own advantage but we may not get proper feedback at times. I am very happy that schools have now reopened and we can meet children. We can teach them and spend time with them. However, we need to be extra careful as the pandemic is still here," Deepa, a teacher from a school in Ernakulam told PTI.

Kerala's Education Department has already directed the schools authorities to prepare mid-day meal for children and distribute them adhering to Covid protocol besides ensuring them the service of a doctor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today visited a Chennai Corporation-run institution at Guindy and distributed education kits and sweets to children. He was accompanied by state ministers E V Velu and Ma Subramanian.

Across the state, schools reopened for offline classes for the students of classes 1 to 8, with enthusiastic children being greeted by the traditional Tamil reception in some places involving Nagaswaram-Thavil instruments that are used for auspicious occasions like weddings. Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools in the state from September 1, this year.

With agency inputs

