Schools reopen in these states from today. Check rules, guidelines here

Schools outside containment zones will reopen with strict Covid-19 norms in place from today. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had released a detailed guidelines for reopening schools and colleges in the country in a graded manner, starting from October 15. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim, will be seen reopening their schools partially in areas outside containment zones. While many states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, have decided not to reopen schools in view of the coronavirus pandemic .

Uttar Pradesh

Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 outside containment zones will reopen from October 19.

Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools.

Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians, the government said.

Schools will run in shifts and proper attention will be paid to the health of students.

In the first shift, classes for 9 and 10 standards will be held.

Classes for 11 and 12 standards will be held in the second shift.

50 per cent of the students will be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day.

Students will sit at a distance of 6 feet from each other.

Directives have also been issued to continue online teaching and encouraging it. Priority should be given to calling those students to school who do not have access to online teaching.

Punjab

Students of only classes 9-12 are permitted to attend schools with parental consent and without making attendance compulsory, according to a statement.

Online classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and be encouraged.

The schools, which are being allowed to open will have to mandatorily follow the standard operating procedures, to be issued by the School Education Department.

Sikkim

In Sikkim, the government has decided to reopen all schools from October 19 in a graded manner. The winter holidays will be done away with completely this year, and classes will be held six days a week, with Saturday being a half day. The state government has come up with a new academic calendar. According to the calendar, students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to attend schools on a voluntary basis from October 19, but each of them will have to carry a written permission from parents or guardian.

The Union Ministry of Education Ministry on October 5 issued guidelines for reopening of schools after October 15 during the Unlock 5 phase. As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions rests with States and Union Territories (UTs).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via