Schools reopen in these states from today. Check rules, guidelines here

In Sikkim, the government has decided to reopen all schools from October 19 in a graded manner. The winter holidays will be done away with completely this year, and classes will be held six days a week, with Saturday being a half day. The state government has come up with a new academic calendar. According to the calendar, students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to attend schools on a voluntary basis from October 19, but each of them will have to carry a written permission from parents or guardian.