Several states will resume the physical classes from today as the cases of Covid-19 is likely to get stabilised in the ongoing third wave. Many state government earlier issued COVID-related restrictions which included shutting down all educational institutions.

List of states where schools will reopen from today:

Telangana:

In view of decreasing COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Saturday announced the reopening of educational institutions in the state from February 1.

"All education institutions will be reopened from February 1 in Telangana," said State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy.

The Minister further added that COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly followed in all the educational institutions and directed the school authorities to take appropriate precautions.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to reopen schools, including residential ones, with 50 per cent capacity for students of classes 1 to 12 from February 1 as the coronavirus situation appears to be stabilising in the state, officials said.

Jharkhand:

Schools, colleges and universities were allowed to reopen in Jharkhand from today as the COVID situation improved, officials said.

Schools will reopen for all classes in 17 districts. In the rest seven districts -- Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro -- which have been reporting a higher number of COVID cases, schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12, they said.

The decisions were taken on Monday at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Institutions of higher education such as colleges, universities and ITIs were also allowed to reopen, as per an official statement.

Haryana:

Universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes, both government and private, are allowed to open from February 1 for physical classes."

Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said on Tuesday schools for classes 10 to 12 will reopen in the state from February 1.

Tripura:

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities would open from Monday.

He said this decision was taken by the state government in consultation with the directors of the state health and education departments to compensate for the learning losses and mental wellness of the students.

Nagpur district in Maharashtra:

The district administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols. Offline classes in schools and colleges will begin in rural as well as Nagpur municipal corporation limits.

Pune district in Maharashtra:

Schools and colleges in Pune will reopen from February 1, announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday.

It will be four hours (half-day) classes for Classes 1 to 8 while classes 9 to 10 will have school as per the regular schedule.

