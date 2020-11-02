Schools reopen in these states from today. Guidelines and other rules here

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand reopened from today after a gap of more than seven months in view of the coronavirus pandemic . The decision is in line with the government's recent guidelines allowing schools to reopen and leaving it upon the states and union territories to decide whether to start classes or not. According to the guidelines, students have the option of not going to school and continuing online learning. However, if a student decides to go to school, parents written consent will be mandatory.

Schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh

1) The schools will reopen in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh. For students of 9-10, the schools reopened today (November 2), for classes 6-8, it is from November 23, and for students of class 1-5, the school starts on December 14.

2) The schools started functioning from today for classes 9 and 10, the students will attend classes on alternate days till noon.

3)Each classroom is limited to only 16 students, following social distance protocols.

4) The classes start from 9:15 am and will go on up to 1:45 pm, followed by midday meals.

5) In the afternoon hours, the students will be taking online classes for those students, who didn't turn up for schools.

Schools reopen in Assam

1) Classroom teaching started from today (November 2) for the students of class 6 and above.

2) To minimise the risk, schools will follow an odd-even system. The education department has decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

3) The classes will start early in the morning, a proper gap between classroom timings of two groups of students will be maintained.

4) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the education department to provide iron and folic acid tablets to students for boosting their immunity along with holding yoga classes and conducting regular health screenings of pupils.

Schools reopen in Uttarakhand

1) Schools reopen for Class 10 and 12 students in Uttarakhand.

2) All schools will have to follow the SOP, the release said.

3) Students have to get written permission from parents before coming to the school, and if parents do not want to send their children to school, then their online education shall be continued.

