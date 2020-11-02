Schools reopen in these states from today. Guidelines and other rules here

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand reopened from today after a gap of more than seven months in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision is in line with the government's recent guidelines allowing schools to reopen and leaving it upon the states and union territories to decide whether to start classes or not. According to the guidelines, students have the option of not going to school and continuing online learning. However, if a student decides to go to school, parents written consent will be mandatory.