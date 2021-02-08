Schools reopening: List of states where schools will resume from February 2021

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of the spread of coronavirus amongst school-going students, educational institutes were shut across the country since March last year, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

But, after almost ten months of closure due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, several schools are all set to reopen from this month in a few states.

However, most of the states have decided to reopen the schools for higher classes such as classes 9 to 12 as these students have the most academic pressure and have to appear for the board exams, which are set to take place in the first half of this year.

Strict coronavirus protocol, including maintaining social distancing norms in classrooms and staff rooms, is mandatory, and also the use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent washing of hands are compulsory.

List of states reopening schools from February 2021:

Maharashtra - Issuing an order, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 from 1 February following standard operating procedures that have been provided by the state government. In the Thane district, students of classes 5 to 8 have resumed school from 27 January.

Karnataka - State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has said that the schools in the southern state will reopen and are all set for full-day classes for the students of classes 9, 10, and pre-university classes from 1 February.

Uttar Pradesh - The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from 10 February. Also, the UP government has directed all residential schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 9 February.

Haryana - Schools have reopened from 1 February for classes 6 to 8, as per an order issued by the Department of School Education. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal has said that a decision on resuming offline classes for students of classes 1-5 will be taken later.

Himachal Pradesh - Classes for 8 to 12 are now set to reopen from 1 February in the state. Schools that lie in the hilly region in the state and have longer winter vacations and will resume classes from 15 February.

Punjab - After reopening government schools in a phased manner in the state, the Punjab Government has decided to make the residential "meritorious schools" situated at Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Talwara (Hoshiarpur) functional from Tuesday.

Gujarat - Schools for classes 9 and 11 are have resumed from 1 February. A school administrative officer had earlier said that classes for students of 9 and 11 will be held thrice a week and only 15 students will be allowed in each classroom.

Odisha - Schools were reopened in Odisha for students of classes 9 and 11 after at least 10 months.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Headmistress of Government High School, Unit one Bhubaneshwar said that 60% of students in classes 9 and 11 have attended the classes. She said that the turn out will reach up to 80% in the coming days.

She also said that all coronavirus guidelines of the government are being followed in the school including hand sanitisation being done after every period.

In Odisha, the schools for classes 10 and 12 have reopened from 8 January, while colleges and universities for final year students have reopened from 11 January.

