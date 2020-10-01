Schools, theatres can reopen in Unlock 5

In closed spaces, however, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning, and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory. In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks, there should be provisions for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, according to the guidelines.