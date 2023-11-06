Air pollution: Gurugram closes schools from November 7 as AQI worsens
Pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes to be shut from tomorrow in Gurugram
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes to be shut from tomorrow in Gurugram
In the wake of severe air pollution in Delhi and nearby areas, all pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes have been shut in Gurugram from Tuesday.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.