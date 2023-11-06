Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Air pollution: Gurugram closes schools from November 7 as AQI worsens

Air pollution: Gurugram closes schools from November 7 as AQI worsens

Livemint

Pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes to be shut from tomorrow in Gurugram

Due to rising air pollution, pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes to be shut from tomorrow in Gurugram

In the wake of severe air pollution in Delhi and nearby areas, all pre-school, pre-primary and primary classes have been shut in Gurugram from Tuesday.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 07:03 PM IST
