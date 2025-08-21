Schools to remain closed today, August 21, in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar for Guru Dronacharya Mela

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced that all schools will remain closed on Thursday, August 21, in view of the Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. The annual fair and festivities held at the Guru Dronacharya temple in Greater Noida are expected to draw large crowds, and the decision has been taken to ensure student safety and ease traffic movement.

Guru Dronacharya was the teacher of Kauravas and Pandavas during the Mahabharata period and the fair is organised in his name. The event typically spans 10 days at the Shri Drona Natya Shala during which several cultural programmes and competitions are organised. Many roads will remain closed to the crowd in the fair

Guru Dronacharya Mela 2025 date The Guru Dronacharya Mela is scheduled to start on Thursday, August 21, and conclude on August 30. Spanning 10 days, the fair hosts a range of cultural events and competitions.

The fair opens with rituals and prayers dedicated to Guru Dronacharya, reflecting its deep mythological significance. Over the years, it has grown into a vibrant cultural celebration, featuring lively stalls, folk performances, music, traditional wrestling bouts, and various exhibitions.

Alongside its religious importance, the mela has evolved into a grand cultural event.