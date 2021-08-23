Schools in West Bengal will reopen after the Durga Puja vacations, provided the Covid-19 situation remains stable, said state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

“Schools in Bengal will reopen after the puja (vacations), provided the situation is favourable. If the third wave does not turn out to be dangerous, we will sanitise the school buildings and reopen them," said Banerjee.

“We are keen on restarting schools. We want students to go to schools," she added.

Further, the West Bengal CM asserted that the Covid-19 situation in the state is currently “under control". But if the number of cases spikes like in Maharashtra and Kerala, “I am not sure what decisions would be taken then," she said.

Earlier this month, the CM, following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB), headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, had hinted that the state government is looking into the option of opening schools and colleges on alternate days after the puja vacation.

This comes in the backdrop of another Nobel laureate, Amartya Sen, stating that "there is no instant answer to the debate over the opening of school campuses amid the Covid-19 pandemic".

Sen said that children are suffering a lot as schools remain closed but concerns over their health cannot be ignored.

Educational institutes in Bengal have largely remained shut since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in March last year.

Several states and union territories have decided to resume offline classes for senior students in the last month as the Covid-19 graph seems to go downwards.

Puducherry announced on Monday that it will re-open schools and colleges from 1 September. Classes 9 and 10 would be held on Mondays and classes 11 and 12 on Tuesdays.

In addition to this, Karnataka reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 from Monday. More than 300 schools in Covid-19 free areas in Mizoram have also been allowed to reopen for the new academic session 2021-2022.

Covid situation in West Bengal

The state reported 561 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, as per an official bulletin. As many as 18,364 cumulative deaths and 15,42,986 cases have so far been recorded in West Bengal due to the virus.

The recovery rate in the state rose to 98.20% with 686 more people getting cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 1.53%.

There are 9,461 active cases in West Bengal at present. A total of 15,15,161 patients have recovered so far.

