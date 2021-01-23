Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 1 in Jammu
The students of govt, govt-aided and private schools appearing in the matriculation examination conducted by the BSE will get the book free of cost.

Schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 1 in Jammu

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Schools in the summer zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen for students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from February 1.

Schools in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1, over 10 months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday.

Schools in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1, over 10 months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday.

An order issued by Education Department Secretary B K Singh said, “It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions including recognised private schools shall physically be opened in a staggered manner for academic activities as per the schedule."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST

Noida Police invokes Section 144, no protest, private drones allowed till 31 Jan

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Pakistan Airlines pays $7 mn to jet company after plane seized in Malaysia

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST

'The honour is ours': PM Modi's reply to Brazil President's 'Dhanyawaad' for Covid vaccine

2 min read . 10:20 AM IST

An order issued by Education Department Secretary B K Singh said, “It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions including recognised private schools shall physically be opened in a staggered manner for academic activities as per the schedule."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST

Noida Police invokes Section 144, no protest, private drones allowed till 31 Jan

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Pakistan Airlines pays $7 mn to jet company after plane seized in Malaysia

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST

'The honour is ours': PM Modi's reply to Brazil President's 'Dhanyawaad' for Covid vaccine

2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Singh said the schools in the summer zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen for students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from February 1.

The order said the schools should strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SoPs) at their premises.

It said in the case of elementary Classes, teachers will attend schools from February 1 while students will physically attend Classes on February 8.

The order further reads that the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen as per their respective schedule.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.