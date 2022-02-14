Schools in different states will resume physical classes from today after remaining shut due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the third wave. As the number of daily Covid-19 cases is going down, various state governments have decided to reopen the schools for physical classes.

Here are the list of states which will resume classes from today:

Delhi:

Schools in Delhi are gearing up to welcome the students of junior classes from today even as some parents are still apprehensive about sending their children to schools.

Following a prolonged closure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on Monday (February 7) while they will reopen for classes nursery to 8 from today.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened, before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of the coronavirus driven by its Omicron variant.

While the Centre has dropped the clause of mandatory parental consent for students to physically attend schools from its guidelines and left it to the states, the Delhi government has decided to continue with it.

There is no cap of 50 per cent student strength and the schools are free to decide the number of students based on their infrastructure so that the Covid protocols are followed.

Kerala:

Kerala government has decided to reopen the schools for children studying in classes Classes 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten from today. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50 per cent attendance. The government has already allowed to resume physical classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students from February 7.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open all schools from today in view of the continuous decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the state. Initially the government had decided to reopen classes till 9, however in a later order it allowed all educational institutes to open from nursery from today. However, the schools will have to strictly follow the covid-19 guidelines in its premises.

