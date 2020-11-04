Schools to reopen in these states post Diwali: State-wise list, guidelines here

As the Covid-19 cases are slowly declining in the country, several states allowed reopening of the schools from November 2, but there are some states which are yet to do so. Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand have opened schools with strict COVID-19 guidelines, while Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu are planning to reopen educational institutes from November 16. There are some other states that have still not decided on the same.

Haryana schools reopening

Haryana Government has decided to open schools, government colleges and universities from November 16 .“In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures," the notification stated.

Odisha schools reopening

The Odisha government announced partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15, but did not mention any specific date. The School and Mass Education Department will declare the date later. Earlier in the day, the state government issued an order saying that the classes for students of 9-12 will reopen from November 16. However, it later revised the order which did not mention any specific date on resuming classroom teaching.

Tamil Nadu schools reopening

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed educational institutions from Class 9 onwards to reopen from November 16 with COVID-19 safety norms.

Meghalaya schools reopening

Meghalaya government will take a decision on resumption of normal school classes after November 5, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said. The minister said a meeting of the state's education department and the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will take place on November 5 to discuss the matter.

Goa schools reopening

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 onwards with adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols. "We have reviewed the situation, and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 schools for standards 10 and 12 will resume with all SOPs in place," he said, adding that the decision will be communicated to all schools. The state education department had consulted parents, teachers and school managements were taken into confidence, it was stated.