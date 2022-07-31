The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has officially begun trading, according to Schwab Asset Management, the asset management division of The Charles Schwab Corporation. On or around August 4, 2022, trading is anticipated to begin.

The fund is made to follow the Schwab Crypto Thematic Index, a new proprietary index from Schwab Asset Management, giving investors global exposure to businesses that can profit from the creation or use of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. STCE, which will have an annual operating expense ratio of 0.30 percent, will be the least expensive crypto-related ETF currently offered to investors.

The index neither invests in nor tracks cryptocurrencies directly. Instead, it is intended to provide exposure to businesses that might profit from one or more of the following commercial ventures: developing, disseminating, or implementing applications of blockchain or other distributed ledger technology; directly validating consensus mechanisms for investing in, trading, or acquiring cryptocurrency or other digital assets; facilitating others in doing so.

“For investors who are interested in cryptocurrency exposures, there is a whole ecosystem to consider as more companies seek to derive revenue from crypto directly and indirectly," said David Botset, Managing Director, Head of Equity Product Management and Innovation at Schwab Asset Management. “The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF seeks to provide access to the growing global crypto ecosystem along with the benefits of transparency and low cost that investors and advisors expect from Schwab ETFs."

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF seeks to mimic as closely as possible the total return of the Schwab Crypto Thematic Index before fees and costs. The index was created by Schwab Asset Management's Thematic Research team, and it makes use of a potent combination of human insight, artificial intelligence technology acquired through the acquisition of Motif, a pioneer in thematic investing, and systematic models to find, pick, evaluate, and weight companies according to their relevance to the crypto-related theme.