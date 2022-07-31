Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF to start on August 42 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF, however, does not invest in or track cryptocurrencies directly.
The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has officially begun trading, according to Schwab Asset Management, the asset management division of The Charles Schwab Corporation. On or around August 4, 2022, trading is anticipated to begin.