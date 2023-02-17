New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said science and technology are essential to increase resilience and address the challenges of our time such as pandemics, sustainability, and climate change.

Launching a training programme for science administration and a governance course module through iGOT platform at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Singh said “Technology governance, therefore, itself assumes a critical role."

Singh added that reaping the benefits of Science and Technology (S&T) is a critical challenge today, and many of the barriers to S&T lie not in science itself, but in the governance of science and technology.

“The governance of science and technology pose a well-known puzzle: the so-called Collingridge dilemma, which holds that early in the innovation process – when interventions and course corrections might still prove easy and cheap – the full consequences of the technology, and hence the need for change, might not be fully apparent," he said.

The minister added that India is a socialist nation. “S&T in the country is focused towards improving the ease of living for the citizen. Science has to benefit the citizens; therefore, it is important that we put all of effort in supporting scientific development with societally beneficial outcomes."

Singh said that scientific research and development is not merely a government undertaking. “Private sector in India is also a party in Indian R&D story. Though there is still a lot that mutual benefit can be achieved by public and private sector R&D working together, but the science administrators play a key role in making these bridges."

He added that the course is designed by ASCI and CBC for science administrators, and also targets building collaborations with the private sector.