Science and tech can address challenges like pandemics, climate change: Jitendra Singh
Singh said reaping the benefits of science and technology is a critical challenge today, and many of the barriers lie not in science itself, but in the governance of science and technology
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said science and technology are essential to increase resilience and address the challenges of our time such as pandemics, sustainability, and climate change.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×