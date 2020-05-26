Home >
Science fiction movie sets or planes? Anand Mahindra shares images of cabin crews, flyers
2 min read.Updated: 26 May 2020, 03:22 PM IST
Written By Sangeeta Ojha
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a glimpse into future air travel
A lot changed at airports and inside planes for passengers and crews after the resumption of domestic flights
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a glimpse into future air travel. A lot has changed at airports and inside planes for passengers and crews after the resumption of domestic flight operation after two months of nationwide lockdown.
Business honcho Anand Mahindra shared in-flight images of airline staff and passengers wearing protective gear. In one of the image, the airline staff can be seen sporting PPE (personal protection equipment) kits, and headgear to cover their face. While, the other image shows the passengers in masks, rubber gloves and IndiGo head-gears covering the face.
"If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie...," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh
People at the airport were seen following social distancing norms. Thermal screening of passengers was also done by authorities. Employees at the airport were seen disinfecting the luggage of passengers.
Yesterday, the veteran industrialist had said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis. "Lockdown extensions aren't just economically disastrous, as I had tweeted earlier, but also create another medical crisis," Mahindra said in a tweet.
Mahindra, who had earlier proposed a comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, further said, "The choices aren't easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help".
He said, "The numbers (coronavirus cases) will continue to rise & the focus must be on rapid expansion of field hospital beds with oxygen lines".
He further said, "The army has enormous expertise in this".