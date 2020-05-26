Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a glimpse into future air travel. A lot has changed at airports and inside planes for passengers and crews after the resumption of domestic flight operation after two months of nationwide lockdown.

Business honcho Anand Mahindra shared in-flight images of airline staff and passengers wearing protective gear. In one of the image, the airline staff can be seen sporting PPE (personal protection equipment) kits, and headgear to cover their face. While, the other image shows the passengers in masks, rubber gloves and IndiGo head-gears covering the face.

"If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie...," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2020

Soon after he shared the images, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their opinions. Anand Mahindra's tweet has garnered 14.6K likes and 1.4K retweets since being shared.

One Twitter user wrote, "We are in a science fiction movie ..."

Another user said, "Anand Sir , it is fiction turning into reality seems............."

"Very true sir...current situation is like frictional movie only.Could not imagine the same with so advanced medical facilities," one of the users tweeted.

Another tweet read, "Passengers on a SPACE X Flight, On a Mars mission.!!!!!"

People at the airport were seen following social distancing norms. Thermal screening of passengers was also done by authorities. Employees at the airport were seen disinfecting the luggage of passengers.

Yesterday, the veteran industrialist had said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis. "Lockdown extensions aren't just economically disastrous, as I had tweeted earlier, but also create another medical crisis," Mahindra said in a tweet.

Mahindra, who had earlier proposed a comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, further said, "The choices aren't easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help".

He said, "The numbers (coronavirus cases) will continue to rise & the focus must be on rapid expansion of field hospital beds with oxygen lines".

He further said, "The army has enormous expertise in this".

