NEW DELHI : Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday approved 111 new members of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) including 9 newly recruited IAS officers serving as Assistant Secretaries at the centre.

Addressing the 321st meeting of the Executive Council of IIPA, the minister said that over 500 members were enrolled since November, 2021 after he decided to throw open the IIPA membership to the serving officers. It was earlier reserved for only retired officers.

“Apart from the wide range of age, the fresh membership is also coming from Allied and Defence services and academic and professional fields. The regional branches of IIPA should speed up the membership drive to bring quality manpower to IIPA fraternity," Singh said.

He added that the members of the executive council to do a brainstorming to visualize a larger role of IIPA in near future and also to explore the participation of private sector in capacity building. “The institute has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To achieve this, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments/organizations/set-ups and entities with similar scope and focus, related to training, administrative expertise."

The minister also inaugurated the new conference hall of IIPA ‘Sambhav’ before the meeting. He approved the prestigious Paul H Appleby Award for distinguished services to IIPA and to the field of Public Administration to ex-IAS officers V. Balasubramanian, Arun Kumar Rath and the third to D Ravindra Prasad.

The Minister was apprised of the action taken on the minutes of the 320th Meeting of the EC held on 5th July, 2022. The President of the IIPA’s Executive Council is the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, as Chairman.

The meeting was attended by members of IIPA’s Executive Council, including, Shekhar Dutt, former Governor, Chhattisgarh, Srinivas R. Katikithala, Director, LBSNAA, G P Prasain, G R Kurup, Arun Kumar Rath, S.S. Kshatriya, K.K Pandey, N. Lokendra Singh along with Surendra Nath Tripathi, DG, IIPA and Member-Secretary, EC and Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, IIPA. Several regional branches also attended the meeting virtually.