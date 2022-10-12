Science MoS approves 111 new members of IIPA2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:45 PM IST
- The minister said that over 500 members were enrolled since November, 2021 after he decided to throw open the IIPA membership to the serving officers
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday approved 111 new members of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) including 9 newly recruited IAS officers serving as Assistant Secretaries at the centre.