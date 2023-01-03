Science should be aimed at making India atmanirbhar: PM Modi at ISC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indian scientists should work to make the country ‘aatma nirbhar’ (self reliant) by paying special attention to real-world applications of scientific innovation.
Development in science should be aimed at fulfilling India’s needs, and this should be the inspiration for our scientific community, he said in his address to the Indian Science Congress, being held in Nagpur, via video conferencing.
Modi said scientific innovations should have real-world applications. He added scientists should foresee how their work can be used to make the lives of people better and ensure that their innovations move from labs to the grassroots.
Since India is home to 17-18% of world population, progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he said.
India has been using scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible, he said, noting that India jumped to 40th rank in the global innovation index from 81 in 2015 in a list of 130 countries.
Talking about the scientists’ challenge of turning knowledge into actionable and helpful products the Prime Minister said, “Efforts of science can turn into great achievements only when they come out of the lab and reach the land, and their impact reaches from global to grassroots, when its ambit is from journal to jameen (land, everyday life) and when change is visible from research to real life."
He said when science’s achievements complete the distance between experiments to people’s experiences, it gives an important message and impresses the young generation who get convinced of the role of science. In order to help such youth, there is need for an institutional framework.
The prime minister also highlighted the way data analysis has been rapidly moving ahead.
“In 21 st century of India, we have two things in plenty: Data and Technology. These can take India’s science to new heights. Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge," he added.
Expressing happiness about the theme of the Science Congress this year which combines sustainable development with women empowerment, the Prime Minister emphasised the complementarity between the two areas. However, he stressed, “Our thinking is not just that we should empower women via science but also empowering science by the contribution of women."
Informing that India has been enshrined the opportunity to preside over G-20, the prime minister pointed out that women-led development is one of the high-priority subjects taken up by the chair.
“In the last 8 years, India has done many extraordinary works in this direction from governance to society and economy, which are being discussed today," he said.
PM Modi added that the participation of women is proof that society is also progressing and science is also progressing.
“In the last 8 years, the participation of women in Extra Moral Research and Development has doubled. This increasing participation of women is proof that society is also progressing and science are also progressing," he said.
