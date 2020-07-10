Science tech panel, PAC hold meeting as parliamentary committees resume activity

Meetings of two key parliamentary panels – science and technology over covid-19 and public accounts committee (PAC) over selection of subjects for scrutiny – took place on Friday in a sign of activity resuming for such committees. The meetings are crucial because it could set the stage for scrutiny in the backdrop of the pandemic and the national lockdown which was put in place to control the pandemic.

According to people aware of developments, seven out of thirty members attended the meeting of standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change, headed by senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, on Friday. This was the first parliamentary panel meeting held to discuss fallout of covid-19 pandemic and discussion took place for nearly two hours.

The meeting on Friday saw representation from principal scientific advisor to the government, K Vijay Raghavan, officials from Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) among others.

“The meeting saw presentations by officials on topics related to the science and technology part of part covid-19, its preparedness and beyond. Discussion included vaccines, drugs and pharmaceuticals, health equipment among others," a senior member of the committee said adding that there was ‘unanimity’ among members to hold virtual meetings – a demand that has not been agreed over yet.

According to another person aware of developments, nearly half the members who attended the meeting on Friday were from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Topics were focused on covid-19 and saw due representation from officials, several witnesses were also present in the meeting," the second person added.

Later in the evening, crucial meeting of the PAC, chaired by senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, also took place and was attended by at least 16 members of the Committee. Though a final decision on the list of issues to be taken for discussion was taken by the members, but senior leaders of the parliamentary committee argued that a list of issues was provided to members to choose which issues needed to be taken up by the PAC.

"It was just the first meeting so no decision was taken on the issues that will be taken up by the committee. We have to think about the issues and choose it from the list provided to us. We can write to the chairperson about our choice of issues before the next committee. There has been no date finalised for the next meeting," said a senior NDA leader.

“I am glad that department related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning, three and half months since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23rd. The Committee on Science and Technology, one of the 8 committees, serviced by Rajya Sabha held a meeting today. Committee on Home Affairs, also of Rajya Sabha, is to meet next week," Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu posted on Twitter on Friday.

"Our Standing Committee did not have quorum today but it certainly had decorum. I thank all fellow Committee members across party lines who attended the meeting under tough circumstances & the officials who enriched the process. Our democracy is strengthened by such interactions," Ramesh posted on Twitter on Friday evening.A crucial meeting of the parliamentary panel on home affairs is scheduled to take place on 15 July. The meeting will have briefing by home secretary on “management of Covid-19 pandemic and coordination with state governments, phased unlocking, resumption of economic activities, inter-state movement of people and goods and state of preparedness". Nearly a dozen meetings of parliamentary committees are scheduled to take place over the next fortnight.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via