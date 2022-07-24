Scientists create 'smart necklace' that can monitor health through sweat

Biomarkers are substances that can divulge a body's deepest secrets: Everything from disease, infection, and even evidence of emotional trauma can be found in a person's bodily fluids, which include sweat, tears, saliva, and urine. In addition to analyzing the composition of sweat, the researchers believe this sensor could one day be customized as bioimplants and used to detect neurotransmitters and hormones, which could help identify ion disorders in cerebrospinal fluid associated with secondary brain injury, or even lead to a new understanding of how the brain functions, Li said.