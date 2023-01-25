Scientists develop brain-like computing with industry compatible nitride semiconductors

Scientists develop brain-like computing with industry compatible nitride semiconductors1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:36 PM IST
This invention can provide a new material for stable, CMOS-compatible optoelectronic synaptic functionalities at a relatively lower energy cost and hence has the potential to be translated into an industrial product.
New Delhi: A team of scientists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) have used scandium nitride (ScN), a semiconducting material with supreme stability and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) compatibility, to develop brain-like computing.
