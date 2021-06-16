Scientists in Japan have successfully revived an animal who has froze 30 years ago in Antarctica.

Scientists of Japan's National Institute of Polar Research have brought a frozen animal back 'Tardigrade' to life which they had collected in Antarctica.

Tardigrades are commonly known as 'water bears', or 'moss piglet'Tardigrades are usually about 0.5 mm (0.02 in) long when fully grown. They are short and plump, with four pairs of legs, each ending in claws (usually four to eight) or suction disks. They feed on plant cells and algae.

They can go years without food or water, withstand freezing and scalding temperatures and endure blistering radiation and the vacuum of outer space.

Previously, tardigrades had been successfully revived after nine years, but this is thought to be the first-ever instance of successful revival after 30 years.

Recently, Nasa had sent 5,000 tardigrades into space. Tardigrades have been sent because of their ability to survive under high-stress environments.

