Home >News >India >Scientists seek evidence over claim that cow dung chip can reduce cell phone radiation
Scientists seek evidence over claim that cow dung chip can reduce cell phone radiation

1 min read . 05:52 AM IST PTI

  • Vallabhbhai Kathiria last week claimed that keeping cow dung cake in homes reduces 'radiation'
  • According to Vallabhbhai Kathiria a 'cow dung chip' has been produced which can reduce radiation when kept on the cellular phone

NEW DELHI : More than 600 scientists and science educators have written to Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, seeking scientific evidence to back his claim that a cow dung chip can reduce radiation from cell phone.

A statement by the Mumbai chapter of the India March for Science said the scientists have also asked for details like where and when were the scientific experiments done and who were the principal investigators.

They also sought to know where were the findings published.

They asked whether the data and experimental details can be provided.

Kathiria last week claimed that keeping cow dung cake in homes reduces 'radiation' and a 'cow dung chip' has been produced which can reduce radiation when kept on the cellular phone. 

The India March for Science is a grouping of scientists, students and science educators that aims to promote scientific temperament.

