News
Scientists to vet weather data to aid farmers in distress
Summary
- NTH scientists will also evaluate crop loss data for compensations to be paid
New Delhi: Government scientists are being asked to vet weather assessment data to help farmers receive more accurate weather alerts for sowing and harvesting, cutting potential losses, according to two officials.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more