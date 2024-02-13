Scientists to vet weather data to aid farmers in distress

NTH scientists will also evaluate crop loss data collected by agencies of the agriculture ministry for compensations to be paid under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or national crop insurance, the officials said. As per the plan, NTH, which comes under the ministry of consumer affairs, will offer ‘quality assurance partnership’ to the Weather Information Network and Data System or WINDS, launched by the government last year, for generating long-term hyper-local weather data, the first official said.