Scientists warn of NeoCov coronavirus: What we know so far

Scientists warn of NeoCov coronavirus: What we know so far1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
NeoCov coronavirus found in bats may pose threat to humans in future, scientists caution; has close resemblance with MERS identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NeoCov coronavirus found in bats may pose threat to humans in future, scientists caution; has close resemblance with MERS identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012
Chinese researchers in a new study have identified a new type of coronavirus, NeoCov, which spread among bats in South Africa and pose danger to humans if it mutates further. This yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted on preprint repository BioRxiv, also suggests that NeoCov has close resemblance with MERS (the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), which was identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
Chinese researchers in a new study have identified a new type of coronavirus, NeoCov, which spread among bats in South Africa and pose danger to humans if it mutates further. This yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted on preprint repository BioRxiv, also suggests that NeoCov has close resemblance with MERS (the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), which was identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
In this study, researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan University noted that NeoCov so far spread among bats, and has been limited to theme animals only. Though in its current inform, the NeoCov does not affect humans, but any future mutations could possibly make it more harmful, they stress.
In this study, researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan University noted that NeoCov so far spread among bats, and has been limited to theme animals only. Though in its current inform, the NeoCov does not affect humans, but any future mutations could possibly make it more harmful, they stress.
Also read: Wuhan scientists warn of deadlier variant of coronavirus. Read here
Also read: Wuhan scientists warn of deadlier variant of coronavirus. Read here
"In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry," the authors of the study noted, news agency PTI reported.
"In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry," the authors of the study noted, news agency PTI reported.
"Our study demonstrates the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using "MERS-CoV-2" with both high fatality and transmission rate," they said.
"Our study demonstrates the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using "MERS-CoV-2" with both high fatality and transmission rate," they said.
Also read: NeoCov: What WHO says on this new coronavirus variant possibly deadlier than previous strains
Also read: NeoCov: What WHO says on this new coronavirus variant possibly deadlier than previous strains
Notably, ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the hook for coronavirus to affect the larger part of our body cells. ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of cells. They also warned that infection with NeoCov could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.
Notably, ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the hook for coronavirus to affect the larger part of our body cells. ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of cells. They also warned that infection with NeoCov could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!