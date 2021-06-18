A study has projected that sea levels will rise around Lakshadweep Islands between 0.4 mm per year to 0.9 mm per year due to the impact of global warming. The study said the gradual rise in sea levels at the Lakshadweep Islands will affect airport and residential areas that are quite close to the present coastline.

A team of scientists studied the climate projections of sea-level rise and associated coastal inundation on the island. The team has projected smaller islands Chetlat and Amini are expected to have a major land loss.

Projection mapping indicated that about 60-70% of existing shorelines would experience land loss in Amini and about 70-80% in Chetlat.

"Sea level will rise around the Lakshadweep Islands in the range between 0.4 mm per year to 0.9 mm per year," the study said.

One of the major threats in the coming years is the rising sea level and its significant impact on small islands. This is for the first time that climate model projections have been used to assess the potential areas of inundation over the archipelago of Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea, the Science and Technology Ministry said in a statement.

The present work highlights that larger islands Minicoy and the capital Kavaratti are also vulnerable to sea-level rise, and expected to experience land loss along 60% of the existing shoreline. Sea level rise effects are seen to have the least impact on Androth Island under all emission scenarios.

The study has been conducted by Aysha Jennath, Athira Krishnan, Saikat Kumar Paul, Prasad K Bhaskaran, jointly from the Department of Architecture and Regional Planning and Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, IIT Kharagpur, with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under the Climate Change Programme (CCP).

The authors have suggested that keeping in view the impacts from the projected sea-level rise for Lakshadweep, it is necessary to have appropriate coastal protection measures and best practices to formulate planning guidelines.

