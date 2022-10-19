Scindia pitches for helipads along new highways - here's why

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday informed that the government is looking at having helipads along new highways for immediate evacuation during emergencies, according to the news agency PTI.
He said that the ministries of civil aviation and road transport have discussed the proposal. The civil aviation ministry has been pushing for increasing the use of helicopters to enhance connectivity, especially in remote and hilly areas.
Both Scindia and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V K Singh pitched for having helipads in every district. They were speaking at the Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference in the national capital yesterday.
"All the new highways should have helipads... along them so that infrastructure is in place. Helipads on the national highways will help in immediate evacuations during emergencies," Scindia noted.
The government has also decided to incubate a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) pilot called 'Project Sanjeevani' by deploying a helicopter in the next few weeks to provide emergency medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh, as per PTI reports.
The helicopter will be based at the hospital at 20-minute notice and will have a service cover to an area of 150 km radius. Currently, there are around 80 dedicated helicopter corridors.
Meanwhile, the minister also urged Assam, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab governments to reduce VAT on ATF for the growth of civil aviation sector in their states. He even promised to increase aeroplane connectivity in these eight states if they reduce VAT on ATF.
He also mentioned how civil aviation has beeen mostly affected sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, ANI reported.
"Pre-Covid, India's record was nearly 4 lakh passengers per day. We broke that record two times-- in April this year and another a few days ago. We have achieved a new record this time between 4.07 lakh to 4.1 lakh travellers per day," Scindia added.
(With inputs from agencies)
