Several passengers have complained that airlines, while insisting on a web check-in, charges extra from passengers who fail to do so and thereby resort to taking boarding pass from the airport
Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that he will be looking into the process where passengers are being charged an extra sum of rs 200 for getting their boarding passes at the airport.
The process was highlighted by a passenger who wrote, "new rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer In a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!@flyspicejet"
She further added, “This is against public policy of india- what if a consumer doesn’t have a smart phone! Do you charge a consumer extra for a ticket that he already paid for! Charging for issuing a boarding pass that an airline is obligated to issue over and above the ticket price is totally against the public interest!"
The Union Minister replied after journalist Madhavan Narayanan retweeted the complaint and tagged Scindia. To this Scindia replied, “Agreed, will examine this asap!"
The passenger's comment that Spicejet had introduced a new rule, also faced some counter facts, where in Twitter users noted that IndiGo airlines has been doing the same for quite sometime now.
Some people also pointed out the environmental damage the use of paper for boarding passes bring about. “But why do u need a boarding card?? It’s on ur phone. Same rule abroad & worldwide. They r trying to dissuade ppl from using paper. In 2022 ppl still want to use paper," wrote one Twitter user.
Many have complained on the social media site that some airlines, while insisting on a web check-in, charges extra from passengers who fail to do so. Some airlines are charging those who try to get a boarding pass at the airport counter.
Checking in at the airport check-in counter costs ₹ 200 per ticket and users complained that besides Spicejet, Indigo has done the same.
