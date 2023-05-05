SCO Meet 2023: 'India-China border stable, both sides should…': Chinese FM to S Jaishankar3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:49 AM IST
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling, easing; Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar
On the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke about the situation at the India-China border. The foreign reiterated that the situation at the border is generally stable and both sides should consolidate the present achievements and strictly abide by the relevant agreements while pushing for further cooling and easing of the conditions for sustainable peace and tranquillity at the frontier.
