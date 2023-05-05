During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that there is no justification for the terrorism and must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. He also added that the menace of terrorism continues unabated.

“We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," he added.

He also added that “taking our eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to our security interests."

At the SCO Summit in Goa, the minister added, “As SCO chair we've initiated an unprecedented engagement with SCO observers and dialogue partners by inviting them to participate in more than 14 social-cultural events..."