SCO Meet 2023: ‘No justification for terrorism... must be stopped’: S Jaishankar1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST
S Jaishankar said that the menace of terrorism continues unabated.
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that there is no justification for the terrorism and must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. He also added that the menace of terrorism continues unabated.
