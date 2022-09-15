SCO Summit 2022: Economic significance of PM Modi's visit. Check 5 points here

Economic significance of PM Modi's visit:

1. PM Modi is expected to meet Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan where the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20. Apart from this, he might meet Chinese President Xi Jingping. The Prime Minister would also have bilateral meetings with other leaders during the summit. "Economic cooperation in the SCO is an important question, which will be discussed in the SCO meetings. When we are meeting with central Asian countries, we discuss connectivity which will promote trade, investment and other exchanges between Indian and central Asian countries," Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat had told ANI.