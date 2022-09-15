SCO Summit 2022: All you need to know relevance, opportunities for India

The 22nd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit is set to begin today (September 15). The two-day Summit will be held in the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be attending the crucial geopolitical event on Thursday. This would be the first in-person Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS), after the last one held in June 2019 in Bishkek. During the pandemic, the SCO Summit was held virtually, hosted by Russia (20202) and Tajikistan (2021).

