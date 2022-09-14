SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi likely to meet Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16, 2022. The Prime Minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. As per agencies report, PM Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin during the two-day summit.

