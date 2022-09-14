SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi likely to meet Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan

The SCO Summit has come at a time when there's a widening border dispute between India and China
It will be the first time PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping will come face to face after their meeting at Brasília on the sidelines of the BRICS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16, 2022. The Prime Minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. As per agencies report, PM Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin during the two-day summit.
It will be the first time PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping will come face to face after their meeting at Brasília on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in 2019.
As per the ANI news agency, PM Modi is likely to have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.
The Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat had said earlier that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit and hold bilateral meetings with several leaders.
"Leaders of SCO member countries are meeting after two years due to the COVID pandemic. Some bilateral meetings will take place on the sidelines of the SCO but the programme of the meetings will be finalised in due course," Ambassador Prabhat had told ANI in an exclusive interview.
"Economic cooperation in the SCO is an important question, which, of course, will be discussed in the SCO meetings. When we are meeting with central Asian countries, we discuss connectivity which will promote trade, investment and other exchanges between Indian and central Asian countries," he told ANI.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are also expected to attend the summit.
The SCO is the successor to the Shanghai Five, a mutual security agreement formed in 1996 between China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. In 2001, Uzbekistan became part of this summit. Further on July 7, 2002, its membership was expanded to eight nations, including India and Pakistan.
Uzbekistan is the chair of SCO 2022 and India will be the next chair of the SCO.
