SCO conclave 2023: Jaishankar unlikely to hold talks with Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:58 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold separate bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and Russia's Sergey Lavrov at a beach resort in Goa on Thursday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is unlikely to sit for bilateral talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhtutto-Zardari at a beach resort in Goa on Thursday on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). People familiar with the development cited that there is no plan yet for a structured bilateral meeting but they did not rule out a pull-aside between the two leaders.
