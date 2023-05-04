External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is unlikely to sit for bilateral talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhtutto-Zardari at a beach resort in Goa on Thursday on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). People familiar with the development cited that there is no plan yet for a structured bilateral meeting but they did not rule out a pull-aside between the two leaders.

