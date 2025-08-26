SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi to embark on a 4-day visit to Japan and China from August 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a 4-day visit to Japan and China from August 29 onwards, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Tanmaya Lal said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

PM Modi will visit Japan from 29-30 August to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan, and the first Summit with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba.

During PM Modi’s visit, the two PMs will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, including defense, security, trade and economy, technology and innovation.

After this, PM Modi will travel to China from 31 August to 1 September to attend the Shanghai Cooperation organization Summit in Tianjin.

Making the announcement to the media in a briefing, Lal said, as quoted by ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tianjin, China, for the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO), on 31st August and 1st September at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping..."

Advertisement

He added, “The SCO was established with the primary goal of countering three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to remain a challenge....”

According to the details, the SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

"The program elements for the upcoming 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin include a welcome banquet dinner on the evening of 31st August, and the main summit will be held on the next day, Monday, 1 September. Prime Minister is expected to hold some bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO Summit," Lal concluded.

Importance of PM Modi's China visit: PM Modi's visit is seen with vital importance, considering US President Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.

Similar is the case with China on which US President imposed higher tariffs and even threatened to of 200% tariff on magnets if China does not export rare-earth magnets to the US.

“They have to give us magnets, if they don’t give us magnets, then we have to charge them 200% tariffs or something,” CNBC quoted Trump as telling the reporters after a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on Monday.

Advertisement

CNBC reported that China dominates rare-earth magnet production, controls about 90% of global supply, and maintains a similar grip over the refining of the minerals used to make them. This has given Beijing significant leverage in its trade talks with Washington.

The US relies heavily on the rare-earth magnets for its large manufacturing sector, particularly automotive, electronics and renewable energy.