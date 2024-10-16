SCO Summit: India EAM S Jaishankar lists ‘three evils’- terrorism, extremism and separatism at Pakistan meet

SCO Summit, Pakistan: External Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the need for genuine partnerships and peace for development, noting that terrorism and extremism disrupt trade and connectivity.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
SCO Summit Pakistan: India EAM S. Jaishankar shakes hand with Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif
SCO Summit Pakistan: India EAM S. Jaishankar shakes hand with Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif(AFP)

SCO Summit, Pakistan: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his speech at the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Wednesday, stated that “if activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism,” then they are likely to hinder trade, energy flows, and connectivity.

Jaishankar said the "three evils" were hardly likely to help bilateral trade, relations, and other activities. The External Affairs Minister arrived in Pakistan on October 15 for the 23rd SCO Meet in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Mint brings you the latest updates from the SCO Summit that is being held in Pakistan.

SCO Summit: Top updates

  1. “It is axiomatic that development and growth require peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’,” said Jaishankar, referring to terrorism, extremism and separatism.

2.  “They are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel,” said Jaishankar in his statement at the SCO meeting.

3. The EAM also stated that "globalisation and rebalancing" are current-day realities that the SCO countries need to take forward.

‘Cannot cherry-pick trade and transit practices’

4. Noting how “genuine partnerships” and not “unilateral agendas” form the backbone of territorial integrity and sovereignty, S Jaishankar said, “Cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. SCO cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit,” added the minister.

5. “MSME collaboration, collaborative connectivity, environmental protection and climate action” are possible avenues where industrial cooperation can enhance competitiveness and expand labour markets, said Jaishankar.

6. Indian initiatives and endeavours like DPI, women-led development, ISA, CDRI, Mission LiFE, GBA, Yoga, Millets, International Big Cat Alliance, etc., hold strong relevance for the SCO, Jaishankar noted.

7. Jaishankar concluded his statement by saying that “SCO represents the forces of change on whom much of the world puts great store.” He called for all the countries to “live up to that responsibility.”

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSCO Summit: India EAM S Jaishankar lists ‘three evils’- terrorism, extremism and separatism at Pakistan meet

