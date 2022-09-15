SCO Summit: Modi says will exchange views on topical, regional, global issues

Modi will visit Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues as well as on expansion of the grouping during the deliberations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues as well as on expansion of the grouping during the deliberations.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, Modi will visit Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, Modi will visit Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
The heads of state of China, Pakistan and Russia are also attending the SCO summit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The heads of state of China, Pakistan and Russia are also attending the SCO summit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“At the SCO summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization," read Prime Minister’s Office departure statement ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan.
“At the SCO summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization," read Prime Minister’s Office departure statement ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan.
Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,“ he said.
Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,“ he said.
The prime minister said he was also looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prime minister said he was also looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit," PM Modi was quoted as saying by the PMO.
“I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit," PM Modi was quoted as saying by the PMO.
The SCO summit is a major trans-regional organisation spanning South and Central Asia. The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States is set to take place in the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan from September 15 to 16.
The SCO summit is a major trans-regional organisation spanning South and Central Asia. The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States is set to take place in the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan from September 15 to 16.