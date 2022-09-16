SCO Summit: PM Modi says want to transform India into manufacturing hub

SCO Summit: PM Modi says want to transform India into manufacturing hub1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he wants to transform India into a manufacturing hub.
Speaking at the SCO summit in Samarkand, Modi said, “The world is overcoming the covid-19 pandemic. Several disruptions occurred in the global supply chain because of the covid and Ukraine crisis. We want to transform India into a manufacturing hub.".
“We are focusing on people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," Modi said, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.
PM Modi said that India’s economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5% this year. “I’m glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world."
He also emphasised on tackling the challenge of food security and spoke about India’s efforts to further popularise millets. “SCO can play a big role in marking 2023 as International Year of Millets," he said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.
