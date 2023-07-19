Scolded by parents for mobile use, girl jumps into Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh

Scolded by parents for mobile use, girl jumps into Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:04 PM IST
- The incident happened in the Chitrakoot Chowki area of Bastar district on Tuesday evening
Recently, a video emerged on social media that shows a girl jumping into the Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district after her parents scolded her for using mobile phone.
Recently, a video emerged on social media that shows a girl jumping into the Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district after her parents scolded her for using mobile phone.
The incident happened in the Chitrakoot Chowki area on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened in the Chitrakoot Chowki area on Tuesday evening.
In the video, the girl can be seen standing at the edge of the waterfall for a few seconds before jumping into it.
In the video, the girl can be seen standing at the edge of the waterfall for a few seconds before jumping into it.
The girl, however, survived the plunge and emerged a few metres away.
The girl, however, survived the plunge and emerged a few metres away.
People present at the waterfall noticed the girl and implored her to refrain from jumping, but she ignored them.
People present at the waterfall noticed the girl and implored her to refrain from jumping, but she ignored them.
The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone and put on social media.
The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone and put on social media.
The police probed the matter and found that the girl was scolded by her parents for using the mobile phone due to which she took the extreme step.
The police probed the matter and found that the girl was scolded by her parents for using the mobile phone due to which she took the extreme step.
The Chitrakote Waterfall is located 38 km from Jagdalpur in Bastar on the river Indravati. It is called “mini Niagara Falls" by the locals.
The Chitrakote Waterfall is located 38 km from Jagdalpur in Bastar on the river Indravati. It is called “mini Niagara Falls" by the locals.
During the monsoon season, the waterfall is about 300 metres wide.
During the monsoon season, the waterfall is about 300 metres wide.
The Chitrakote Falls attracts numerous visitors daily due to its captivating beauty. However, there are no notable safety measures in place for tourists. In past, many accidents have been reported from here.
The Chitrakote Falls attracts numerous visitors daily due to its captivating beauty. However, there are no notable safety measures in place for tourists. In past, many accidents have been reported from here.