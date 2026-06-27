Scorching Delhi may get rainy break as IMD forecasts showers, gusty winds in next few days

The national capital recorded a slight rise in its minimum temperature on Saturday, while the maximum temperature reached 41.3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall and gusty winds across the city over the coming days.

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Here's what IMD said “On Sunday, partly cloudy skies are expected to persist and there is possibility of thundery development towards afternoon or evening. Strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting to 40 kmph, during the day is also expected,” an IMD official said, adding that the conditions may intensify on Tuesday-Wednesday, when thunderstorms along with rainfall is likely, PTI reported.

On the day, Safdarjung -- the city's base weather station -- recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below normal -- a 2.1-degree rise since the day before.

Other weather stations also marked a similar increase in the minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees higher than than the Friday minimum, Lodhi Road recorded 29.8 degrees Celsius, a 2.4-degree rise, and Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 26.8 degrees and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, showing a 0.2-degree and 2.3-degree rise since Friday.

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The maximum temperature was logged at 41.3 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees above the normal, and did not see any major change across stations.

Also Read | IMD issues flood warnings for northeast while UP battles severe heatwave

According to IMD, trace amount of rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi early Saturday. However, no further rain was recorded through the day.

IMD has issued an alert for rainfall and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There is a possibility of very light to light rain in the coming days, with weather conditions intensifying on Tuesday and Wednesday," an IMD official said, adding that an alert has been issued in this regard.

According to IMD forecast, the maximum might see a slight drop in the coming days and is likely to hover around 39-41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and 35-37 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

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The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the 'moderate' category on Saturday, with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 130 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

There is a possibility of very light to light rain in the coming days, with weather conditions intensifying on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51–100 as 'satisfactory', 101–200 as 'moderate', 201–300 as 'poor', 301–400 as 'very poor', and 401–500 as 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways Delhi's maximum temperature reached 41.3°C, above normal levels.

The IMD forecasts light rainfall and strong winds in the coming days.

Air Quality Index (AQI) remains moderate, recorded at 130.

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