Scorching hot: Ranking the 10 hottest places in India today

A large part of India is experiencing scorching heat, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning for several regions. Amid rising temperatures, the weather body has recommended that people stay indoors and avoid undertaking rigorous work when outside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many parts of India are experiencing above-normal temperatures, with mercury in states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal ranging between 41 and 46 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru, which is well-known for its pleasant weather, is witnessing a record-high rise in temperatures.

Top 10 hottest places in India As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha is facing the major burnt of heatwave conditions prevailing in the country. The 9 districts of Odisha are currently among the hottest places in India as of April 30. Odisha's Jharsuguda district is ranked in the 10th position as the city recorded the maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Boudh area is ranked 9th on the list, as the mercury in the region reached 44.2 degrees Celsius. Jajpur city of Odisha is the 8th hottest place in India, with maximum temperatures reaching 44.3 degrees Celsius, while Dhenkanal is 7th on the list, with temperatures recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Talcher in Odisha, known for its lush green forest and hilly tracts, is facing the brunt of a severe heatwave and is 6th among the top 10 hottest places in India. On number 5 is Angul, where the maximum temperature touched 44.5 degrees on Tuesday.

Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, is ranked fourth on the list, with maximum temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius and being recorded at 45.4 degrees Celsius. Odisha's Balasore is ranked third with temperatures touching 46 degrees Celsius, while Baripada is currently the second hottest place in India with a recorded temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, the list compiled by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of April 30, the Baharagora area of Jharkhand recorded highest temperature at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

