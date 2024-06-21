NEET UG 2024 row: Amid controversy over the NEET UG 2024 exam, scorecards of arrested aspirants have emerged in the media, revealing discrepancies that raise questions about the integrity of the examination process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by NDTV.com, two candidates from Bihar who allegedly accessed the question paper before the examination show a bizarre mismatch of numbers.

Anurag Yadav, aged 22 and among those arrested, in his confession letter to Patna police, said that his uncle had asked him to come back from Kota, Rajasthan, to Samastipur, Bihar, saying that all arrangements for the NEET exam had been made. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Anurag's scorecard issued by the National Testing Agency shows that he had scored 185 marks out of 720. His total percentile score is 54.84 (rounded off)."

However, the individual subject scores present a stark inconsistency: 85.8 percentile in Physics, 51 percentile in Biology, and a mere 5 percentile in Chemistry

Anurag Yadav attributed his access to the leaked questions to his uncle, Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, an engineer at Bihar's Danapur Town Council. According to his confession to the Patna police, he received the leaked questions the night before the exam, which later appeared in the NEET paper. Anurag's all-India rank stands at 10,51,525, and as an OBC candidate, he ranks at 4,67,824. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikandar told the Patna police that he got in touch with four students for the leaked question papers.

Another arrested candidate scored 300 out of 720 in NEET UG 2024, with percentiles of 87.8 in Biology and significantly lower scores in Physics (15.5 percentile) and Chemistry (15.3 percentile).

The scorecards of the other two candidates tell a different story. One scored 581 out of 720, and the other 483. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NEET UG exam 2024 for admission to MBBS and other courses was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres.

Originally expected to be announced on June 14, the NEET UG 2024 results were declared on June 4.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!